A second man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey.

The 40-year-old died after suffering traumatic injuries to his head and torso when he fell through a plastic skylight while working on a roof in Shoeburyness, Essex on 27 March.

Essex Police said a 36-year-old man from Witham had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. He remains in police custody.A 47-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter has since been released under investigation, the force said.

Mr Gilbey, an electrician from Clacton-on-Sea, was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series Gogglebox – where participants watch and comment on TV shows.

An inquest into his death was opened and suspended pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

