Second man arrested over death of Essex Gogglebox star George Gilbey

File photo dated 18/08/14 of George Gilbey arriving to enter the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios, Borehamwood, as he has died aged 40. The reality star was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series Gogglebox, where participants watch and comment on TV shows from the previous week, alongside his mother Linda McGarry and stepfather Pete McGarry, who died aged 71 in 2021. He also appeared on the 14th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2014, reaching the final. Issue date: Wednesday March 27, 2024. Credit: PA
Electrician George Gilbey had been working at height when he fell. Credit: PA

A second man has been arrested as part of the investigation into the death of Gogglebox star George Gilbey.

The 40-year-old died after suffering traumatic injuries to his head and torso when he fell through a plastic skylight while working on a roof in Shoeburyness, Essex on 27 March.

Essex Police said a 36-year-old man from Witham had been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter. He remains in police custody.A 47-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter has since been released under investigation, the force said.

Mr Gilbey, an electrician from Clacton-on-Sea, was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series Gogglebox – where participants watch and comment on TV shows.

An inquest into his death was opened and suspended pending the outcome of a criminal investigation.

