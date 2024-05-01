A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault in a seaside city.

The attack happened on North Avenue in Southend, Essex, at around 7.45am on Wednesday.

Essex Police said the 16-year-old victim had received major injuries to his arm and head and was taken to hospital where he remained in a serious condition.

No arrests have been made but detectives are carrying out investigations.

It comes after the force launched an unrelated attempted murder investigation following the serious assault of a 19-year-old woman in Victoria Avenue, Southend, at 4am on Monday.

She received several stab wounds and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

Three men and one woman from Southend were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and were released on bail.

In another separate attack, an 18-year-old man was left with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Avon Road, Chelmsford, on Tuesday.

A 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remain in custody.

Jo Collins, the district commander for Southend, said: "We have seen two serious assaults in the district this week, however we don’t believe these to be connected and we are treating them as isolated incidents.

"Residents will see an increased police presence in the area whilst inquiries for both investigations continue. I’d encourage anyone with any concerns to speak with our officers."

Anyone witnesses or anyone with CCTV footage should contact Essex Police via www.essex.police.uk/digital101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

