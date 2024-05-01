Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed near a children's play area.

Police were called to Avon Road in Chelmsford around 8.25pm on the evening of Tuesday, to reports a teenager was seriously injured.

The victim is currently in hospital but police said his condition was no longer believed to be life-threatening.

T wo boys, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Photos show a large police presence at a park close to Avon Road. Credit: EssexLive

Det Insp Guy Turnbull said: “Thank you to everyone who has contacted our officers so far.

"Every piece of information may help us complete the picture of the events of last night.

"We have several teams of officers working on this investigation and you will see our officer in the area of Avon Road throughout the day.

"We’d like to assure the public we believe this is an isolated incident and that there is no wider risk to the public."

Officers would remain at the scene while investigations continued, he added.

Anyone with any doorbell or dashcam footage is urged to contact Essex Police.

