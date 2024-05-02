People expecting to have their say in local elections voting at a Cambridgeshire library had a surprise after having to cast votes in a car.

The unexpected pop-up polling station at Milton Road Library on Ascham Road, Cambridge, was operating from the back of the vehicle because the team in charge of the proceedings could not get into the building.

The picture of the car adorned with Polling Station posters was posted on X - formerly Twitter - by Cambridge Electoral Services.

It said: "Voters at Milton Road Library get to experience the rare sight of voting from the back of a car as we've had problems getting into the building … hopefully we'll be in soon but for now our polling staff are doing a great job ensuring early voters can still cast their vote."

The library is the base for people to vote for a councillor on the West Chesterton Ward on Cambridge City Council and the Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Cambridgeshire.

Results for all council elections and PCC are expected on Friday.

