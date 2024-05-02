Pub giant Greene King is investing £40m into a new brewery it says will help it become more environmentally-friendly.

The brewer has been based in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk since it was founded in 1799 and hopes to build a state-of-the-art brewery in the town next to a new multi-million pound distribution centre.

The business aims to open the £40m brewery by 2024 and its Westgate Brewery in the Suffolk town will remain open and in production while the new site is being built.

Greene King has ambitions to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and said the new plant would reduce water usage by more than 50% per pint during the brewing process.

The manufacturing of the cask ales and craft beers will also be made more energy efficient and sustainable through new technology.

Nick Mackenzie, Greene King chief executive, said: "Brewing in Bury St Edmunds is a core part of Greene King’s DNA.

"This investment represents a significant commitment to our brewing operations in a town which has such a rich and storied connection with our business and with brewing.

"As we seek to make our operations more sustainable, our new brewery will future-proof our ability to brew our brands, as we create a thriving modern hospitality business."

Greene King has around 2,600 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland and was founded by 19-year-old Benjamin Greene.

As well as its Suffolk base it also has operations in Burton on Trent in Staffordshire and employs around 39,000 people.

Matt Starbuck, Greene King's brewing and brands managing director, said: “We are passionate about our craft and the development of this state-of-the-art facility will allow us to maintain brewing at the core of our business.

"We are excited by the opportunity to invest in innovation.”

