A Conservative MP was forced to arrange an emergency proxy vote in the local elections after claiming his dyspraxia caused him to misplace his photo ID.

Tom Hunt, who represents Ipswich in Suffolk, warned people who have criticised him online over the problem, to be "very careful with their words", saying it is "well-known that sadly we are slightly more prone to lose things".

Because of the Elections Act 2022, voters are required to present certain forms of ID to take part in Thursday’s local, mayoral, and police and crime commissioner polls.

Mr Hunt backed the voter ID scheme when it went before the House of Commons.

He said: "I don’t want to blame everything on my dyspraxia, but it’s a factor in my life I have to deal with.

"It’s all well and good people saying we need to have more neurodiverse members of parliament, but having a massive pile-on on them, I don’t think it’s going to encourage more people."

People need voter ID to take part in the local elections on Thursday. Credit: PA Images

Forms of photo ID accepted at polling stations include a passport, driving licence, proof of age standards scheme (PASS) cards, blue badges and some concessionary travel cards.

The law to present them to vote was introduced last year.

If ID has been lost, stolen or damaged, people can apply for an emergency proxy vote until 5pm on polling day, allowing someone else to vote on their behalf.

Mr Hunt added had he not previously been aware of this process but had applied for an emergency proxy vote, adding that "the system working well".

An Electoral Commission investigation suggested around 14,000 people – 0.25% of voters – did not vote in last year’s local elections after being unable to show an accepted form of photo ID at a polling station.

