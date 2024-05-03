A boyfriend and girlfriend have been jailed after admitting supplying cocaine in a "significant Class A drugs operation".

Jurgen Kapica and Vinjola Geca, both 23 and from Woodford Green in Redbridge, London, were operating for the 'Sarah Albo' County Line, Suffolk Police said.

They admitted being responsible for cocaine being supplied to be dealt in Bury St Edmunds between 3 July 2023 and 24 January 2024.

On 26 April, the pair appeared at Ipswich Crown Court, with Kapica jailed for three years and four months and Geca for two years and six months.

Suffolk Police had identified the phone number which was used to sell the Class A drugs after arresting four drug runners.

Kapica and Geca's address in East London was identified as being linked to the number and they were arrested there.

A number of mobile phones were seized, along with SIM cards, bags of cocaine and cash.

Kapica was found to have been linked to seven different mobile numbers and was in control of the ‘Sarah Albo’ line, as well as Geca being found to have worked jointly with him.

Police staff investigator Simon Bendall said: “Kapica and Geca worked together to control a significant Class A drugs operation which was responsible for bringing cocaine to be dealt on the streets of Bury St Edmunds.

“These county lines are a blight on society and prey on vulnerable people to feed their addictions.

"We will continue to take robust action to dismantle them and bring the people higher up the drugs supply chain to justice, making our communities safer for everyone.”

