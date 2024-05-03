A drug dealer has been found guilty of the manslaughter of a 16-year-old boy he stabbed in the neck at a playground over a turf war.

Elijah Clark, 20, killed Andy Wood with a single stab wound in a park in Waterson Vale in Chelmsford during the night of 12 February 2023.

During the trial, prosecutors said Clark, who was wearing a balaclava and armed with a knife, set out to rob the teenager because he was selling drugs "on his patch".

Mr Wood collapsed near the scene and later died of his injuries in hospital.

Clark, of Gloucester Avenue, Chelmsford, was found guilty of manslaughter following a four-week trial at Chelmsford Crown Court. He was cleared of murder.

Following the verdict, Mr Wood's family said: "Nothing will bring our awesome Andy back, but [the] verdict gives us a small amount of comfort and possibly some sort of closure to allow us to properly grieve going forward.

"The people that knew Andy, will know what a fantastic human being he was and he will be remembered by all that he touched, as an amazing, loving, caring, son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin and friend that did not deserve to be taken away so soon.

Andy Wood died of his injuries at hospital after the stabbing at Waterson Vale. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Prosecutor Christopher Paxton KC, said the defendant “saw himself as something of a drug dealer”, and that Mr Wood had been sending out “marketing deal drug messages”.

Mr Paxton said the blow was "delivered with force and intent", causing "uncontrollable bleeding".

Clark had argued he was acting in self-defence.

Speaking after the verdict, Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe said: "My thoughts remain with Andy’s family and friends at this difficult time, and I commend them for their strength throughout this investigation."

A sentencing date is yet to be set.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know