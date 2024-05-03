A poet who sparked a major search when he did not turn up to his festival slot died from drowning following a "bad trip" from drugs, an inquest heard.

The hearing into the death of Gboyega Odubanjo, 27, was held at Northampton Coroner's Court on Tuesday.

Mr Odubanjo, a PhD student in creative writing at the University of Hertfordshire, had gone to the four-day Shambala Festival in Kelmarsh, Northamptonshire, with friends on 25 August, ahead of a poetry performance he was due to give on 27 August.

The inquest heard he was reported missing at 4pm on 27 August by friends after failing to show for his festival slot and his body was recovered by divers from a lake on the Kelmarsh estate on 31 August.

Senior coroner Anne Pember ruled that Mr Odubanjo's death was an accident after hearing from the poet's friends about how he had seemingly had a "bad trip" after drinking alcohol and taking ketamine and ecstasy.

The inquest heard how the 27-year-old London artist had started acting "bizarrely" on the evening the group arrived at the festival, did not recognise his friends and wanted to be left alone.

After the hearing, Tice Cin, a close friend of Mr Odubanjo, spoke on behalf of the family and said: "We believe that if he had received adequate care, he would have still been alive.

"We will be working with our community to ensure that people are safer in circumstances such as this."

Giving evidence, Zach Hardman said the group of friends had arrived at Shambala at around 3.30pm on 25 August and after finishing setting up their tents at around 8.30pm, headed to a wooded bar area to drink and dance.

He said Mr Odubanjo had been in "good spirits" and seemed relaxed but had become "quite intoxicated" after taking drugs, something he would usually do at social events.

As the group danced, he noticed Mr Odubanjo was no longer with them, and Mr Hardman went to find him, telling the court when he caught up with him, his friend did not recognise him.

He said: "It was like I was someone he had never seen before. I said 'I'm your friend Zach'.

"He looked at me very intensely. He wanted to be alone. I thought the only thing I could do was to leave him and he would soon come out of that state and either return back to the woods with us or go to his tent."

Another friend, Lola Seaton, told the court they had been having a conversation for around 30 minutes when Mr Odubanjo's mood changed.

Her statement said: "He said something like 'Am I free to go now?'. I was taken aback, but said 'yes, of course.' It was like he was telling me to go away.

"We walked away from each other, and I went back to the group and told my friends he was acting strangely."

She added she "did not think too much of it" when Mr Odubanjo disappeared, and said: "It's normal to meet new people and make new friends when you're at festivals."

Northamptonshire Police were called to the festival on 27 August, and giving evidence, PC Richard Umney said the poet was upgraded from a medium to a high risk missing person.

He said: "The effect of the drugs should have worn off by that point and he should have made his way back to his tent.

"All his belongings were in his tent. There was nothing to suggest he had been planning to leave."

A post-mortem examination found alcohol, ketamine and ecstasy in his blood and coroner Ms Pember said the amount found would have affected his cognitive function.

She ruled Mr Odubanjo died as a result of an accident.

The family friend described the poet as a "loving son and brother, treasured friend and acclaimed artist" and said his family hoped to work with festivals to make sure those who attend them are safe.

She said: "Gboyega's disappearance was entirely out of character and remains a tragic and preventable loss.

"Everyone has a right to be, and feel, safe while doing what they love. Gboyega had been asked to this festival to perform as a poet."

Paying tribute, she said: “He was inimitable. We will treasure his loud laughter, calm measuredness, his sharp intellect and his love, all of which will continue to warm the hearts of his friends, family and writing community.

“In spite of the difficulties of this time, we look forward with pride and joy to the release of Gboyega’s much-anticipated debut poetry collection, Adam.

“In addition, the Gboyega Odubanjo Foundation, established in the wake of his passing, will provide a way for low-income black writers to be supported in their artistry and craft, continuing the legacy of Gboyega’s work as a dedicated mentor.

