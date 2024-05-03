Police and crime commissioner elections 2024: The results from across the East of England
Votes are being counted in the elections of police and crime commissioners.
PCCs are elected every four years and their job is to hold the police force in their area to account.
They set the budget and make sure the money is spent effectively, appoint the chief constables, and outline the priorities.
In certain areas in the East of England - including Essex and Northamptonshire - the commissioners also hold the fire service to account.
PCC elections have taken place across the ITV News Anglia region in all police force areas, with poling stations counting votes.
Here you can follow the latest results for the PCC elections as they come in.
The majority of the counts will begin on Friday, with the Hertfordshire and Thames Valley PCC counts taking place on Saturday.
You can also stay up to date with the full results of the council elections in the ITV News Anglia region, as votes are counted.
What does a PCC do - and how much do voters know about them?
Who are the candidates for PCC in Cambridgeshire?
Edna Murphy, Lib Dem
Darryl Preston, Conservative (PCC for Cambridgeshire since 2021)
Anna Smith, Labour
The result for this election will be published here when it has come in.
Who are the candidates for PCC in Bedfordshire?
Waheed Akbar, Workers Party
Festus Akinbusoye, Conservative (PCC for Bedfordshire since 2021)
Jasbir Parmar, Lib Dem
John Tizard, Labour
The result for this election will be published here when it has come in.
Who are the candidates for PCC in Thames Valley (covering Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire)?
Matthew Barber, Conservative (PCC for Thames Valley since 2021)
Tim Bearder, Lib Dem
Russell Fowler, Independent
Ben Holden Crowther, More Police Officers for Thames Valley
Tim Starkey, Labour
The result for this election will be published here when it has come in.
Who are the candidates for PCC in Hertfordshire?
Jonathan Ash-Edwards, Conservative
Matt Fisher, Green
Tom Plater, Labour
Sean Prendergast, Lib Dem
David Lloyd (Conservative) has been the PCC for Hertfordshire since the role began in November 2012 but is stepping down.
The result for this election will be published here when it has come in.
Who are the candidates for PFCC in Northamptonshire?
Martyn Emberson, Conservative
Ana Savage Gunn, Lib Dem
Danielle Stone, Labour
Stephen Mold (Conservative), PFCC for Northamptonshire since 2016, is not standing for re-election.
The result for this election will be published here when it has come in.
Who are the candidates for PFCC in Essex?
Adam Fox, Labour
Kieron Franks, Lib Dem
Roger Hirst, Conservative (PFCC for Essex since 2016)
Robin Tilbrook, English Democrats
The result for this election will be published here when it has come in.
Who are the candidates for PCC in Norfolk?
John Crofts, Lib Dem
Giles Orpen-Smellie, Conservative (PCC for Norfolk since 2021)
Martin Schmierer, Green
Sarah Taylor, Labour
The result for this election will be published here when it has come in.
Who are the candidates for PCC in Suffolk?
Tim Passmore, Conservative (PCC for Suffolk since the role began in 2012)
James Sandbach, Lib Dems
Rachel Smith-Lyte, Green
Sir Robin Wales, Labour
The result for this election will be published here when it has come in.
