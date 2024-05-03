Votes are being counted in the elections of police and crime commissioners.

PCCs are elected every four years and their job is to hold the police force in their area to account.

They set the budget and make sure the money is spent effectively, appoint the chief constables, and outline the priorities.

In certain areas in the East of England - including Essex and Northamptonshire - the commissioners also hold the fire service to account.

PCC elections have taken place across the ITV News Anglia region in all police force areas, with poling stations counting votes.

Here you can follow the latest results for the PCC elections as they come in.

The majority of the counts will begin on Friday, with the Hertfordshire and Thames Valley PCC counts taking place on Saturday.

You can also stay up to date with the full results of the council elections in the ITV News Anglia region, as votes are counted.

What does a PCC do - and how much do voters know about them?

Who are the candidates for PCC in Cambridgeshire?

Edna Murphy, Lib Dem

Darryl Preston, Conservative (PCC for Cambridgeshire since 2021)

Anna Smith, Labour

The result for this election will be published here when it has come in.

Who are the candidates for PCC in Bedfordshire?

Waheed Akbar, Workers Party

Festus Akinbusoye, Conservative (PCC for Bedfordshire since 2021)

Jasbir Parmar, Lib Dem

John Tizard, Labour

Who are the candidates for PCC in Thames Valley (covering Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire)?

Matthew Barber, Conservative (PCC for Thames Valley since 2021)

Tim Bearder, Lib Dem

Russell Fowler, Independent

Ben Holden Crowther, More Police Officers for Thames Valley

Tim Starkey, Labour

Who are the candidates for PCC in Hertfordshire?

Jonathan Ash-Edwards, Conservative

Matt Fisher, Green

Tom Plater, Labour

Sean Prendergast, Lib Dem

David Lloyd (Conservative) has been the PCC for Hertfordshire since the role began in November 2012 but is stepping down.

Who are the candidates for PFCC in Northamptonshire?

Martyn Emberson, Conservative

Ana Savage Gunn, Lib Dem

Danielle Stone, Labour

Stephen Mold (Conservative), PFCC for Northamptonshire since 2016, is not standing for re-election.

Who are the candidates for PFCC in Essex?

Adam Fox, Labour

Kieron Franks, Lib Dem

Roger Hirst, Conservative (PFCC for Essex since 2016)

Robin Tilbrook, English Democrats

Who are the candidates for PCC in Norfolk?

John Crofts, Lib Dem

Giles Orpen-Smellie, Conservative (PCC for Norfolk since 2021)

Martin Schmierer, Green

Sarah Taylor, Labour

Who are the candidates for PCC in Suffolk?

Tim Passmore, Conservative (PCC for Suffolk since the role began in 2012)

James Sandbach, Lib Dems

Rachel Smith-Lyte, Green

Sir Robin Wales, Labour

