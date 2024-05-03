Voters have elected one of the youngest councillors in the country - an 18-year-old student who is due to sit her A levels next week.

Daisy Blakemore-Creedon was elected to Peterborough City Council after ousting the Conservative incumbent in the Fletton & Woodston ward.

She polled 940 votes to beat the sitting Tory councillor Andy Coles by 282 votes.

However, there will be little time for Ms Blakemore-Creedon to enjoy her success, as she is due to sit her A level exams from next week.

After her victory, she posted on social media: "I am now officially the youngest Labour councillor… maybe even the youngest in the UK!!

"Thanks for everyone’s support in Fletton & Woodston - I look forward to representing you. Let’s keep that red flag flying."

Ms Blakemore-Creedon was one of five Labour gains on the council, where the Conservatives lost 11 seats and tumbled to become the third-largest party.

The council remains under no overall control.

She was congratulated by Andrew Pakes, Labour's prospective parliamentary candidate for Peterborough, who described her win as "a thumping gain".

