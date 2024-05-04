Police have confirmed that a body discovered on farmland has been identified as that of a missing 73-year-old man.

David Ryan went missing in Norfolk on 28 December last year. He was was last seen near his home in Crome Road, Norwich on CCTV.

His body was found on land off Norwich Road in Woodton near Bungay in March.

Forensic tests were required to confirm his identity, said Norfolk Police, adding that his family had been informed.

Mr Ryan's family said: "We are really pleased to hear the result and are glad to know he is no longer suffering."

The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and a file has been passed to the coroner.

