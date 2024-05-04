Ipswich Town have been promoted to the Premier League after beating Huddersfield.

The Blues needed just a point to return to the top flight for the first time in 22 years, but secured promotion with a 2-0 win at Portman Road.

Ahead of the game, businesses across the town were urged to "turn blue" to show their support for the team.

Fan excitement was palpable, with the community togetherness the club's success has re-invigorated on show once again.

Even before Saturday's match Ipswich's season had been considered a huge triumph, as Town challenged for back-to-back promotions following their second-placed finish in League One last year.

Their progress has been remarkable, with the club turning round its fortunes in the space of a few years.

Just two seasons ago Ipswich were dumped out of the FA Cup by League Two side Barrow, leading legend Terry Butcher to bemoan that his Blues were "not a big club any more".

The turnaround has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Ipswich Town fans told ITV News they couldn't wait to see The Tractor Boys in action.

Ipswich Town have made significant progress over the last two seasons, as ITV News Anglia's Sport Correspondent Donovan Blake reports.

Kieran McKenna was appointed as manager the day after that cup exit and has since propelled the Blues' form to rival the most successful teams in the country.

By September 2023, no club in England's top four divisions had won more league points than Ipswich since McKenna's first game in charge in December 2021.

Their promotion from League One last season saw them score over 100 goals and for their return to the Championship, McKenna chose not to make sweeping changes to his squad.

That has made Ipswich's storming promotion charge all the more commendable, as the Blues have recorded over 90 points - again topping the scoring charts.

