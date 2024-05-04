Play Brightcove video

A shoplifter who was seen on CCTV loading his rucksack with wine was caught after leaving a knife behind.

Soma Deasley, 36, went into a OneStop shop in Peterborough on 28 April and began filling his bag with wine and confectionery.

A customer alerted staff to a knife in the aisle of the store in St Pauls Road, New England.

CCTV showed the knife falling out of Deasley's trousers when he put his bag on his back and walked out.

Police were called and officers carried out a search of the area, where they found Deasley turning on to Lincoln Road from St Pauls Road on a bike and arrested him on suspicion of theft from a shop and being possession of an offensive weapon.

The knife was found on the floor of the shop which promoted staff to look over CCTV. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Deasley, of no fixed address, was later charged with possession of a knife, three counts of theft from a shop – after he was found to have stolen a total of £147.20 worth of laundry products from OneStop in Parnwell on two occasions earlier in the month – and possession of crack cocaine, after two white wraps were found on him upon arrest.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison and has been ordered to pay £150 in compensation to OneStop after admitting all offences.

PC Bradley Spencer, who investigated, said: “Thanks to the customer and shop staff for alerting us to the knife, we were able to seize it and arrest Deasley quickly.

“Carrying a knife is an offence and is an issue that we are continually tackling, and I encourage anyone to report any concerns to us around someone who may be carrying a weapon.”