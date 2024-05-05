An abuser who threatened to "rip [his] the victim’s head off" has been jailed after secret recordings revealed the extent of his attacks.

Craig Watson, 42, from Cambridge, made his victim’s life a misery for almost a decade by repeatedly beating and verbally abusing her.

The attacks came to light after officers were called to their home following a vicious attack on 7 December last year.

After he was arrested, the victim, who attempted to leave the relationship last year, told officers Watson had abused her since 2014 and provided several audio clips she had recorded as part of an escape plan.

Watson pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour and common assault and was sentenced to just over two years in prison at Peterborough Magistrates' Court - sitting as a crown court - on Monday.

Watson could be heard threatening to "rip the victim’s head off" while she screamed in pain as he beat her during the 7 December assault in one of the recordings, said police.

Other audio clips also revealed the defendant blamed the victim for "not listening to him", as well as repeatedly beating and spitting on her.

Verbal abuse included Watson calling her vile names, pulling her hair, ridiculing her job, and telling her what she ate was "his food".

Months before the his arrest, he was also recorded admitting to his crimes and said he "should be in a police cell".

Det Con Alex Galan-Tarachiu, investigating officer from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "I would like to commend the victim for her bravery and putting her trust in us.

"This type of domestic abuse can have a huge impact on victims.

"They can suffer from the threat and fear of injury, daily intimidation and having every aspect of their life monitored and controlled."

To contact the national domestic violence helpline call 0808 2000 247.

