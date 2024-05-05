Promotion celebrations will continue in Ipswich with a bus parade through Ipswich on Bank Holiday Monday.

The Blues were promoted to the Premier League following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town

It's the first time the club will be in the top-flight for the first time since 2002.

An open top bus parade parade will start on Sir Alf Ramsey Way at midday before ending up in Christchurch Park around an hour later.

After leaving the stadium, the parade will head along Sir Alf Ramsey Way, Portman Road, Handford Road and then onto Civic Drive.

The bus will then turn onto Crown Street and head along Soane Street and up Bolton Lane, before moving onto Westerfield Road, before finishing its journey at Christchurch Park.

Big screens will also be in place in Christchurch Park, near the entrance on Westerfield Road, giving supporters the opportunity to enjoy the full parade before the players and staff arrive for what is bound to be a heroes reception.

A full route can be seen on the map , with supporters encouraged to line the length of the journey to the park celebrate with the team. Credit: Ipswich Town

Once in the park, Manager Kieran McKenna and the playing squad will address supporters from their open top bus, before an expected departure by 1.45pm.

The event will then conclude thereafter.

Key timings for the event: