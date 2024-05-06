Thousands of fans are expected to gather in Ipswich for a bus parade and heroes' welcome - after their club secured a return to the Premier League for the first time in 22 years.

The Blues were promoted after Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town - with fans invading the pitch at Portman Road afterwards.

On the third day of celebrations on Bank Holiday Monday, an open-top bus parade will travel from the stadium, through the town, and into Christchurch Park.

Manager Kieran McKenna and players will then address supporters from their open-top bus.

Big screens will also be in place in Christchurch Park to allow supporters to enjoy the full parade before seeing players and setaff arrive.

Key timings for the event:

12pm – parade begins on Sir Alf Ramsey Way

1pm – bus arrives in Christchurch Park

1.30pm -1.45pm - event concludes

