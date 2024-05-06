The RSPCA is seeking a home for what could be the country's loneliest rabbit.

Heartbroken Poppy has been in RSPCA care for 927 days, having originally entered care with her sister Lilly.

But after Lilly died from a chronic infection Poppy has been alone.

Now the bereaved bunny's only pal is a rabbit teddy bear, which she grooms and treats like her companion, say RSPCA officers.

The bereaved bunny and her cuddly pal Credit: RSPCA Suffolk

Zoe Barrett, centre manager, said: “Poor Poppy has been through so much in her little life and all we want to do is find her a forever home where she can once again find happiness.

“She missed her sister so much - she was heartbroken - but she still shows lots of love and affection to her human companions, and her teddy of course."

Poppy also carries the infection - known as snuffles.

Ms Barrett said: “Although Poppy is not symptomatic, she will carry the infection for life.

"This is why we have desperately been trying to find Poppy an indoor home with no other pets, or with a neutered male rabbit who has also been diagnosed with snuffles.

"We know the importance of rabbits having same species company, as they can show signs of depression and loneliness without."

If you are interested in finding out more, information is available here.

