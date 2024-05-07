Online giant Amazon is to create more than 2,000 new jobs with the building of a next-generation warehouse costing £500m.

The so-called fulfilment centre will be built in Northampton, taking customer orders in 2026.

It will feature three floors of robotics where products will be stowed and customer orders picked using advanced technology.

The development will create 1,400 new jobs at its launch, expected to rise to more than 2,000 within three years of operation, with roles including engineers, HR and IT, health and safety, finance specialists, as well workers to pick, pack and ship customer orders.

Louise Wall, Northamptonshire Chamber of Commerce chief executive, said: "Amazon's investment in Northamptonshire will create thousands of new jobs in one of the most advanced buildings of its type in the world.

"This is a significant endorsement of the strategic location of the SEGRO Logistics Park Northampton and the importance of our region's role in the UK logistics industry."

The new warehouse will use advanced robotics over three floors to pick and pack products. Credit: PA

Neil Travis, Amazon's regional director, said: "The East Midlands is an important region for Amazon, with more than 6,000 small- and medium-sized enterprise selling partners, and I am delighted to confirm our ongoing commitment with this £500m investment in a new, state-of-the-art fulfilment centre in Northampton.

"The new site will create more than 2,000 new jobs, taking our total workforce in the East Midlands to more than 10,000 full and part-time roles, and our investment in the region to more than £4bn since 2010.

"Amazon continues to invest in our buildings and innovative technology to provide our people with some of the most advanced workplaces of their kind in the world, ensuring their wellbeing while delivering for our customers."

Amazon said it had invested more than £56bn in the UK since 2010.

