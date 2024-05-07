A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his sister who was found seriously injured under a tarpaulin in an Essex garden.

Sharon Butler, 64, died of her injuries after being attacked in Whitehouse Meadows, Leigh-on-Sea, on Tuesday 7 November.

Her brother, Kevin Shepherd, 55, had called the police claiming he had fought with his sister and she was unconscious.

When the emergency services arrived at Shepherd’s home in Whitehouse Meadows they were unable to save Ms Butler and she was declared dead at the scene.

Officers found a knife in the front garden, stabbed into a plant pot.

Shepherd was arrested and later charged with murder.

Police at the murder scene in Whitehouse Meadows, Leigh-on-Sea. Credit: Essex Police

Shepherd pleaded guilty to murder at Basildon Crown Court, ahead of a trial which was due to begin.

Shepherd will now be sentenced at the same court on Monday, 13 May.

At the time of Ms Butler's death, her family paid tribute to her saying: “Our world has been shattered by the loss of our loving daughter and sister.

"Our lives will never be the same without her. She never will be forgotten and will be forever in our hearts.”

Detective Chief Inspector Terry Balding, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “My team of detectives have shown nothing but professionalism and dedication throughout this sensitive investigation to bring Kevin Shepherd to justice.

"He has admitted causing Sharon’s death and the court will determine the terms of his life sentence.

“My condolences and thoughts continue to remain with Sharon’s remaining family and friendship circle.”

Shepherd will be sentenced on Monday, 13 May. Credit: Essex Police

