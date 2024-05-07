Protesters bearing Palestinian flags and placards marched to demand that Cambridge University cut financial ties with Israel.

People at the front of the procession carried a series of brown envelopes addressed to pro-vice-chancellors, as they called on university leaders to take action over the country’s offensive in Gaza.

A protester banged a drum as the crowd, calling for an end to the Gaza conflict, chanted: “We are the students, we won’t be silenced, stop the bombing now, now, now, now.”

After handing in the envelopes to pro-vice-chancellor for education Professor Bhaskar Vira outside the Old Schools University Offices in Trinity Lane, they marched back to King’s College.

The group set up camp outside the college on Monday as they called on Cambridge University to sever ties with Israel over the war in Gaza.

A similar encampment has been set up in front of the Pitts Rivers Museum in Oxford .

Among the roughly 40 tents in Cambridge were Palestine flags, along with sheets repurposed as banners displaying messages.

One of them read: “Cambridge Jews for justice in Palestine”, while another read “divest from genocide”.

Students marched through the city to deliver their demands to the university. Credit: PA

Music played from speakers at the encampment, while a chalkboard beside a marquee set out a timetable for the day including a “rally and walk to deliver demands”. Another A-board offered free hot meals, with hot drinks served from a nearby table.

A Cambridge University student at a protest encampment outside King’s College described herself as “part of a global collective which is a struggle for Palestinian liberation”.

She said she was a final year PhD student at the university but did not disclose her name or age, or the subject she was studying.

The student said the protesters have a list of demands including that the university “disclose all of its research collaborations and financial ties with companies and institutions complicit in Israel’s genocide and then to divest from these”.

“We will be staying here until our demands are met,” she said, adding that the group are formed of “students, staff, alumni and the wider Cambridge community”.

More than 100 people took part in the march. Credit: PA

A University of Cambridge spokesperson said: “The university is fully committed to academic freedom and freedom of speech within the law and we acknowledge the right to protest.

“We ask everyone in our community to treat each other with understanding and empathy. Our priority is the safety of all staff and students.

“We will not tolerate antisemitism, Islamophobia and any other form of racial or religious hatred, or other unlawful activity.”

Earlier, Education Secretary Gillian Keegan had warned that any protests must protect Jewish students and staff.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, she said the protests could add to a hostile atmosphere on campus, adding “we will not stand by as Jewish students suffer”.

Protesters marched through the city to take their message to the university. Credit: PA

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “Our university campuses should be places of rigorous debate, but they should also be tolerant places where people of all communities, particularly Jewish students at this time, are treated with respect.”

He said a “vocal and aggressive minority” must not be able to intimidate other students or academics.

Asked what the prime minister’s message was to students involved in the protests, the spokesman said: “The right to free speech does not include the right to harass people or incite violence.

“We expect university leaders to take robust action in dealing with that kind of behaviour and that will be the subject of the conversation in No 10 later this week to ensure a zero-tolerance approach to this sort of behaviour is adopted on all campuses.”

Pressed on whether police should be called in to clear protest camps, the spokesman said: “We want to see university leaders taking a robust approach to unacceptable behaviour.”

Operational decisions were a matter for police, who have been given “further powers to clamp down on highly disruptive protests”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know