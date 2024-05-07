Two teenage boys were injured on the coast after being shot with an air rifle.

Police and ambulance crews were called to reports of a shooting in Beach Road in Hemsby on the Norfolk coastline at around 4pm on Saturday.

The incident happened in an area that has been badly affected by coastal erosion.

One boy was taken to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston-on-Sea for treatment and was discharged later the same day.

Another boy suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Norfolk Police said officers arrested a woman aged in her 50s on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a class B drug.

She was taken to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre for questioning and later released on bail until 2 July.

