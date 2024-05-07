Six people - including two children - were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash over the bank holiday weekend.

The collision happened in Cambridgeshire on the A142 Fordham Road between Fordham and Newmarket at about 4.20pm on Sunday.

A silver Honda CR-V and a blue Ford Puma collided.

Four passengers in the Honda, including two children, were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where they continue to be treated for serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Ford Puma were also taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital and remain there with serious injuries.

A 37-year-old man was arrested and has since been charged with six counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was bailed to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 4 June.

The crash is being investigated by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collision investigation unit.

Det Sgt Shona Birkby said: “This is a serious and complex investigation, and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this collision or has dashcam footage.

“We understand it has been incredibly distressing for all involved, and the families are being supported by a specialist, trained officer.”

Anyone with information or footage should report it through the force website using crime reference 35/31774/24 or quoting Op Newbury.

