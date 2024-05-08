Former England cricketer Monty Panesar has announced he is leaving George Galloway's party, just a week after being unveiled as a candidate.

Th e 42-year-old posted on social media that he needed more time to "find my political home" and would no longer be standing for the Workers Party of Britain.

It comes just a week after he appeared at a press conference alongside Mr Galloway MP in Westminster to launch his bid for election to parliament.

Mr Panesar, from Luton, has now changed his mind about representing the left-wing party.

"I’m a proud Brit who has had the honour to represent my country at the highest level of cricket," he said on X.

"I now want to do my bit to help others but I recognise I am at the beginning of my journey and still learning about how politics can help people.

"So today I am withdrawing as a General Election candidate for The Workers Party.

"I realise I need more time to listen, learn and find my political home, one that aligns with my personal and political values."

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar (back right) attends a news conference with George Galloway MP on Parliament Square. Credit: PA

"I wish The Workers Party all the best but look forward to taking some time to mature and find my political feet so I am well prepared to deliver my very best when I next run up to the political wicket."

Mr Galloway, who became an MP by winning the Rochdale by-election in February, has not yet commented on Mr Panesar's departure.

Mr Galloway said his party could put pressure on Labour from the left in the way Reform UK was targeting the Tories on the right.

He added that his party had 500 candidates ready and hoped to stand in most English seats at the general election as well as targeting some in Scotland and Wales.

As a cricketer, left-arm spin bowler Panesar represented England between 2006 and 2013.

