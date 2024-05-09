A watchdog has cleared a former deputy chief constable of any wrongdoing - clearing her to take up a role as a county's top fire officer.

Nikki Watson is now free to take up her role as Northamptonshire's chief fire officer following the conclusion of an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Ms Watson worked in policing for more than three decades with experience in command roles including public order, firearms, and counter terrorism.

She was appointed by the county's disgraced former police fire and crime commissioner Stephen Mold.

The move brought criticism from the Fire Brigades Union, which criticised her lack of firefighting experience.

But soon after she accepted the role it emerged she was being investigated for her behaviour during her time as deputy chief constable at Avon and Somerset Police, as first reported in the NN Journal.

Ms Watson will now start in her new role next week, and she said she was thrilled to be joining the service.

She said: “I have devoted my whole career to public service. I am passionate about public safety, and I know the firefighters and staff I will lead are proudly committed to doing their best for the people of Northamptonshire. I’m looking forward to taking the service forward to meet the challenges of this busy and growing county."

Northamptonshire's new Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Danielle Stone, said: “I have satisfied myself that the recruitment process last year for the new chief fire officer was carried out with integrity and rigour and I am happy to follow the proper process and welcome Nikki Watson to her new role.

“I will support Nikki in her work with the wider chief officer team, so that she can successfully drive forward the changes that will make our communities safer and create better, safer working environments for firefighters and staff.”

