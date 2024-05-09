A member of a drug gang calling themselves COKE KINGS has been jailed for 16 years after being caught sending cash and drugs through the post.

Louis Boyle, 35, was arrested on 29 November 2022 when a package was seized from Royal Mail in Great Yarmouth was found to have one kilogram of cocaine inside.

It was addressed to Boyle's home in Howard’s Way, Bradwell in Great Yarmouth.

Police then uncovered cash and commercial quantities of Class A drugs along with heat-sealing vacuum equipment across various properties.

A warrant carried out on 22 March 2022 at a property in the South Norfolk and further searches which led to the seizure of more Class A, B and C drugs.

A mobile phone and sim were seized and police found it contained the details of an established cocaine dealing network within an encrypted communication platform.

The network was called ‘COKEKINGS’ and Boyle was identified by investigators as being one of administrators of this group.

The encrypted platform was being used by members of a serious and organised crime network which essentially left no ‘digital footprint’ on the servers.

Cash seized by police Credit: Norfolk Police

Boyle could be seen offering commercial quantities of cocaine for sale between January 2022 and March 2022 and was in possession of at least 12 kilos of cocaine during the period it’s offered up for sale on the group.

Messages included photos of the drugs including the results of purity tests showing the strength of the cocaine on offer.

Over 70 people who had access to the COKEKINGS platform.

During the summer, Boyle was observed going into a variety of retail outlets where he visited the Post Office counters and posted multiple parcels at a time.

Police observed him making phone calls, collecting and delivering or posting parcels using the Tracked Service.

In October 2022, a package posted by Boyle which was seized by police.

When opened by police this parcel was found to contain £25,000 in cash.

Detective Sergeant Eddie Hammond said: "This was an extensive and complex investigation over a protracted period.

"Significant quantities of Class A drugs have been seized along with large amounts of cash during the operation which has led to dismantling this organised crime network.

"The seriousness of commercial drug supply should not be under estimated.

"The amount of drugs that were being distributed and supplied were substantial. We will continue to work tirelessly and will do everything in our power to bring drug dealers to justice."

