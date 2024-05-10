For the first time since January 2005, the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center in America has issued a Severe Geomagnetic Storm Watch.

It means it could provide one of the best viewing opportunities to see the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) for the whole of the UK.

A sunspot, an area of high solar activity, 16 times wider than Earth, has a number of solar flares and complex Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) which are currently hurtling towards planet Earth. It's due to arrive Friday night but may continue to be seen Saturday night too.

With mostly clear skies forecast overnight tonight there is a good chance you'll be able to see the Aurora from anywhere in the UK Credit: ITV Weather

What are Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs)?

CMEs are eruptions of plasma and magnetic energy from the sun's corona. When directed towards Earth, they trigger geomagnetic storms which we see as the Aurora. The stronger the geomagnetic storm, and the further south it is in the northern hemisphere, it becomes visible to us.

Intense geomagnetic storms can potentially disrupt communication systems, the power grid, navigation tools, radio transmissions, and satellite operations, both in near-Earth orbit and on the Earth's surface.

How can I see the Aurora?

The Aurora is most common in the winter months when the nights are longer, so the shorter nights will mean you have got a late night ahead.

My top viewing tips are:

Look to the northern horizon: The aurora is drawn towards the polar regions of the Earth. As a result you might not be able to see it directly overhead, but as it happens so high in sky look towards the northern horizon where it's likely to be dancing.

You can see it with the naked eye but cameras tend to capture it better. This is because cameras can adapt to different wave lengths better than our eyes. Give yourself time to adjust, at least 10 minutes.

Find dark, open spaces: Seek out locations away from city lights and other sources of light pollution. Open fields, parks, or remote areas with unobstructed views of the northern horizon are ideal for aurora watching.

Be patient and persistent: Seeing the aurora requires patience and persistence, as it can be unpredictable and may not appear every night, even during periods of high activity. Stay flexible with your plans and be prepared to wait for hours if necessary.

Use long exposures for photography: If you're interested in photographing the aurora, use a camera with manual settings and a tripod to capture long exposures. Experiment with different exposure times and ISO settings to achieve the best results.

Stay Up Late: Auroras are often most active in the late evening to early morning hours, so plan to stay up late or wake up early for the best chance of seeing a spectacular display.

Seeing the Aurora with a camera is often better than with the naked eye. Credit: Photography.com

Whats the science behind the Aurora?

Charged particles from the sun, primarily electrons and protons, collide with gases in the Earth's atmosphere, typically oxygen and nitrogen.

These collisions emit light at various wavelengths, creating vibrant displays of colour in the sky, often appearing as curtains, arcs, or bands of light.

The colours are determined by the type of gas particles involved and the altitude at which the collisions occur. Greens appear due to interactions with oxygen, red is from oxygen in the upper atmosphere whilst blues and purples is due to the interaction of nitrogen.