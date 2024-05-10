A teenager has been pulled from a stretch of water and taken to hospital, said police.

The incident happened at the Embankment in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire shortly after 3.30pm on Friday.

E mergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to reports that someone had got into difficulty in the River Nene.

The person in difficulty is understood to be a male teenager.

The services expect to be at the scene through the evening, they said.

On X, Northamptonshire Police said: "Alongside paramedics and our partners at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service, we expect to be at the scene going into the evening and will provide the public with updates as and when it is appropriate to do so."

More follows.

