The Northern Lights dazzled huge swaths of the UK overnight thanks to an “extreme” geomagnetic storm.

The Aurora Borealis was visible across the region - with ITV News Anglia viewers capturing the stunning scenes.

St Osyth, Essex Credit: Nicole Stafford

So can you spot them tonight if you missed out on Friday?

Where can you see the Northern Lights tonight?

ITV News meteorologist and weather presenter Chris Page said it is possible the Northern Lights will be visible this evening.

"Activity is expected to slowly decline, however there is a good chance (cloud permitting) you’ll be able to see it again tonight," he said.

Chris Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said there were sightings on Friday night “from top to tail across the country”.

Ramsey, Cambridgeshire Credit: Gemma Cooper-Howard

“It is hard to fully predict what will happen in the Earth’s atmosphere, but there will still be enhanced solar activity tonight, so the lights could be visible again in northern parts of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland and the far north of England."

Mr Snell said there were sightings in parts of Europe on Friday night as well, with the Met Office receiving pictures and information from locations including Prague and Barcelona.

The skies over Salhouse in Norfolk Credit: Anna Jakob

What's the science behind the Aurora?

Charged particles from the sun, primarily electrons and protons, collide with gases in the Earth's atmosphere, typically oxygen and nitrogen.

These collisions emit light at various wavelengths, creating vibrant displays of colour in the sky, often appearing as curtains, arcs, or bands of light.

The colours are determined by the type of gas particles involved and the altitude at which the collisions occur.

Greens appear due to interactions with oxygen, red is from oxygen in the upper atmosphere while blues and purples are due to the interaction of nitrogen.

