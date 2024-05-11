A serial liar claimed she had cancer and masqueraded as a private landlord to dupe would-be tenants out of rental deposits, a court heard.

Natalie Chamberlain, 40, had a history of dishonesty and was known to operate under a string of aliases including Collins, Murrell, Rivers, and Kavanagh, the court was told.

She agreed to rent a property in Sheringham in north Norfolk in December 2022, telling the landlord that she had stage three stomach cancer.

She then went on to sublet the property to two other tenants - both of whom thought they were the sole occupants - pocketing their deposit and initial rental payments.

Appearing at Hendon Crown Court, she admitted to nine charges related to tenancy fraud and faking documents in Sheringham last year and one count of possessing an article for use in fraud in Pagham, West Sussex.

Chamberlain was sentenced to 16 months in prison for the Norfolk frauds and a further nine months for a theft in dwelling linked to a fraud which was being handled by the Metropolitan Police – 25 months in total.

A t the Sheringham property, she was due to pay the landlord £1,036 on 7 January 2023 and a normal month’s rent on 7 February 2023 of £850.

Instead, she herself pretended to be the landlord and sublet the property to a couple who, after viewing it, signed a rental agreement and sent her £1,900.

However, as the couple were due to move in Chamberlain claimed they could not as the roof had fallen in.

When a family member called round to check, he found someone else living at the property who said they were the tenant – a further victim who had also signed a contract and paid £1,800.

During discussions with the duped tenants, Chamberlain told various lies about being a paramedic, having illnesses, family illness, and being in the armed forces.

The legitimate landlord who let the home to Chamberlain never saw any of the money and explained her distress in a statement read to the court.

"The first thing that Natalie ever said to me was that ‘I have stage three stomach cancer’. This was the hook that she used to catch me.

“I had been diagnosed with stage three endometrial cancer two months earlier and was about to start chemotherapy.

“I tried to help Natalie because I sympathised with her, I allowed her into my home, something that I never do as I value my privacy.

“When I discovered that I had been conned by Natalie and lied to using the most grotesque excuse, I felt a myriad of emotions; embarrassment, shame, anxiety and depression.

“This continued during four months of chemotherapy and I could not and still cannot believe that somebody could be so cruel.”

PC Victoria Sweetland from Norfolk Police, said: "Natalie Chamberlain took advantage of the situation using people's vulnerabilities to make a gain for herself with no thought given to her victims.

"I hope the sentence will bring some peace to the victims, after all the deceit and stress they have endured."

