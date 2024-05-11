A teenager has been died after getting into difficulty swimming in open water on one of the hottest days of the year so far.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the Embankment in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire shortly after 1.45pm on Friday 10 May after reports that a teenager was in trouble in the stretch of water.

Police at the scene at the Embankment in Wellingborough Credit: ITV News Anglia

17 year old Ronalds Abele was airlifted to Northampton General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

On the social media platform X, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “This was a tragic incident and Ronalds' family have requested privacy at this very distressing time.”

