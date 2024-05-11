Play Brightcove video

Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen, known as Three Dads Walking, crossed the finish line in Norwich on Saturday

Three fathers who lost their daughters to suicide have crossed the finishing line after walking 500 miles for a suicide prevention charity.

The campaigners, known as Three Dads Walking, set off from Stirling in Scotland on 17 April and having walked down the east coast, finished in Norwich on Saturday 11 May.

Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen have raised more than £1.4m for suicide prevention charity Papyrus since the deaths of their daughters.

Tim Owen, whose daughter Emily took her own life in 2020 aged 19, lives in Norfolk.

"We can save lives quite easily by putting in preventative measures," he told ITV News Anglia as he entered the final leg of the challenge.

"Suicide shouldn't be the biggest killer of our young people under 35 in the UK."

For practical, confidential suicide prevention help and advice you can contact PAPYRUS HOPELINEUK on 0800 068 4141, text 07860 039967 or email pat@papyrus-uk.org

Suicide is the biggest killer of young people in the UK.

PAPYRUS aims to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives by breaking down the stigma around suicide and equipping people with the skills to recognise and respond to suicidal behaviour.

