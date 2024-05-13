Play Brightcove video

Two armed robbers who used an imitation gun and a knife to rob a service station have been jailed.

Jack Knight, 44, and Grant Bolden, 39, were captured on CCTV entering the shop in Stansted Mountfitchet in Essex at 10.35pm on 27 September last year.

Knight pointed a handgun at the cashier as he advanced towards the counter, while accomplice Bolden brandished a knife as he leapt over the counter to demand money and cigarettes.

The pair left the shop just two minutes later, taking cigarettes worth more than £900 with them.

As Essex Police investigated, a CCTV appeal was issued on 17 October and Bolden was identified as one of the people pictured.

He then called police himself to confirm it was him - but denied being part of any robbery.

Police were able to prove the identity of the perpetrators by analysing the clothes they were wearing, and the pair's mobile phones also revealed incriminating messages.

One message on Bolden's phone, referring to packets of cigarettes up for sale, read: “I want £300 for them all. For 44 packs that’s a bargain.”

Both men were arrested on 20 October when warrants were executed.

At Knight’s address, officers found a black handgun – later established to be an air gun – matching the description of the weapon used in the offence. Clothing worn by Knight and Bolden during the offence was also recovered.

They each admitted a charge of robbery at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Knight, of Flitch Green, Dunmow, Essex, was jailed for four-and-a-half years when he appeared before a judge on 7 March.

Appearing at the same court on 9 May, Bolden, of Hunters Way, Saffron Walden, was jailed for seven years.

Bolden was also sentenced for separate offences committed in May 2023 – making threats with a knife and a racially aggravated public order offence.

During a taxi journey, he became aggressive and abusive when asked to pay the fare, and held a large knife to the driver’s face before making a racist remark.Det Sgt David Crane said: “This was a deeply unsettling and frightening incident for the victim, who had no reason to believe the pistol pointed at their head wasn’t a viable firearm.

“Knight and Bolden used weapons to target a service station, all in the name of stealing cash and cigarettes."

He added: “They will both rightly spend a considerable term behind bars."

