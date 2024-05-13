Firefighters worked through the night to put out a fire involving about 600 tonnes of mixed textiles at a waste disposal site.

Pictures show the site in Braintree engulfed in flames as fire crews worked through the night to put it out.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service advised residents near Convent Lane to keep windows and doors shut.

Crews from Braintree, Halstead and Coggeshall were called to the fire at 8.59pm on Sunday.

"Crews have worked hard overnight to tackle the fire hotspots in the waste and get the smoke down as much as possible," said watch manager John Palmer.

"We are continuing to monitor the hotspots and will remain here until it is safe to hand back over to site staff."

It has not been confirmed how the fire started.