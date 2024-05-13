Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a baby.

Officers were called by paramedics to an address in Buffett Way in Colchester, Essex, at about 10.25pm on Sunday after concerns for the welfare of a baby.

The baby - who was understood to be just weeks old - was taken to hospital, but died in the early hours of Monday morning.

Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the incident.

Police have not confirmed if the baby was a boy or girl.

Essex Police confirmed officers would be at the address in Buffet Way for several hours while they carried out their inquiries.