Man and woman arrested after baby found dead at house in Colchester
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a baby.
Officers were called by paramedics to an address in Buffett Way in Colchester, Essex, at about 10.25pm on Sunday after concerns for the welfare of a baby.
The baby - who was understood to be just weeks old - was taken to hospital, but died in the early hours of Monday morning.
Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested on suspicion of murder over the incident.
Police have not confirmed if the baby was a boy or girl.
Essex Police confirmed officers would be at the address in Buffet Way for several hours while they carried out their inquiries.