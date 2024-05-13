Two men have been arrested after a football fan was injured in an altercation at the Championship play-off semi-final.

A man aged in his 60s reported being punched outside Norwich City's Carrow Road stadium before the club's fixture with Leeds United on Sunday.

An object is also believed to have been thrown at the victim, who suffered a cut to his chin.

A man aged in his late teens was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault grievous bodily harm, and taken to Wymondham police investigation centre for questioning, said Norfolk Police.

Another man, aged in 50s, was also arrested at the scene on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker was also being questioned, they added.

It happened at the Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final first leg match at Carrow Road. Credit: PA

Both men remained in custody, said a spokesman.

The victim was seen by paramedics at the scene and did not require further medical treatment.

Officers believe a third man was also involved in the incident and are trying to track him down.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anybody in the area at the time with any information or phone footage of the incident.

