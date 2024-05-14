Armed police are patrolling the streets of a market town after reports of a burglary.

Suffolk Police confirmed the armed response officers were deployed in Beccles this afternoon after reports of "suspicious activity" in Rigbourne Hill.

A spokesman said officers were called just before 1pm before receiving a further call reporting a burglary in progress in the same street.

Suffolk Police said: "It was reported that a firearm was stolen during the burglary.

"Officers, including members of the Roads and Armed Response Team, attended and a weapon has been seized."

Reports on the Beccles Community Facebook page suggested schools in the area had been locked down as the police operation developed.

Officers said no injuries had been reported and no arrests made, though police remained in the area and were continuing to investigate.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…