Play Brightcove video

Cambridgeshire Police bodycam footage captured the moment that Nichols was arrested.

A disqualified driver who drove off after fatally injuring a pedestrian who had fallen into the road has been jailed.

A taxi had stopped to help Karl Bradshaw, 41, who had fallen near the Deaf Blind Centre in Peterborough on the evening of 20 October 2022.

But Stuart Nichols, 46, drove his black Renault Megane round the stopped taxi on the wrong side of the road, hitting Mr Bradshaw.

He then drove away leaving him fatally injured in the road.

Witnesses identified the car he was driving and automatic number plate recognition cameras also confirmed he was in the area at the time.

At the time of the collision, Nichols had been disqualified from driving for previously having no insurance.

Officers found the Megane parked up the following day in Crowland Road, Eye Green, and Nichols was arrested at a farm near Crowland.

Nichols, of Empsons Farm, Postland, Crowland, was jailed for four years and four months having admitted causing death by driving whilst disqualified at an earlier hearing.

He was also banned from driving for seven years.

Nicholls received no separate penalty for causing death by driving a vehicle whilst uninsured and a charge of aggravated vehicle taking and causing a death by an accident was ordered to lie on file.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: “Stuart Nicholls should never have been on the road that day and showed a complete disregard for the law. He knew he was disqualified from driving and had no insurance.

“Through his poor driving, he caused the death of Mr Bradshaw who was innocently going about his business and callously left the scene.

"He gave no thought to the catastrophic consequences of his actions by leaving Mr Bradshaw alone in the road with un-survivable injuries."

The family of Karl Bradshaw released the following statement: “Karl was taken from us in a tragic hit and run and we have finally received a form of justice for him.

“Karl was a loving son, father, brother, uncle and a friend to many. He was a happy go lucky man, with a great sense of wit and humour.

“Despite his own problems, he would always be there for anyone, whether it was providing help to be a friend or simply just to listen."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know