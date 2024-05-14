Play Brightcove video

Nicholas Cole realised at last minute and tried to steer his lorry out of the path of the vehicles. Credit: Northants Police

A lorry driver who caused a collision on a major motorway in which a horse died has been jailed.

Nicholas Cole claimed that he had been listening to the radio before the collision took place on the M1 northbound between junctions 14 and 15.

The next thing he knew, he saw a stationary National Highways vehicle and swerved to avoid it but then collided with a broken down horse-box.

Highways officers had parked their estate vehicle a short distance behind the horse-box displaying flashing amber and red lights and also had a red X gantry sign on display.

Cole, aged 47, of Harrison Road, Wordsley, Stourbridge, failed to move out of the inside lane and realising at the last moment, tried to steer his lorry out of the path of the vehicle. However, he clipped the Highways car before crashing straight into the horse-box.

The driver and the passengers were waiting on the bank of the motorway and were unharmed, however the horse was killed in the accident on 17 July last year.

He was subsequently charged with driving dangerously and pleaded guilty to the offence at Northampton Magistrates' Court in February.

On May 9, he was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court to 42 weeks in prison and suspended from driving for 21 months.

PS Richard Hill from Northamptonshire Police’s Roads Policing Team said: “As people will be able to see from the footage, this was a shocking collision that sadly resulted in a horse being killed.

“It’s a stark example of how important it is to keep your focus on the road when you’re driving and to ensure you read the gantry signs displayed on the motorway. Cole would have had plenty of time to see the red X and yet still caused this collision.

“I hope this sentence is a lesson to him and to other road users. Driving a vehicle is a big responsibility and it is paramount that you are always aware of your surroundings.”