A third arrest has been made following an attack on a Leeds supporter at the Championship play-off semi-final at Norwich.

A man in his 60s reported being punched and cut on his chin by an object – thought to be a drinks can – which was thrown at him outside Carrow Road after the goalless first leg on Sunday.

Norfolk Police arrested two men following the incident and confirmed one had since been charged and the other released on bail.

On Tuesday it was confirmed another arrest had been made.

“A man in his late teens has been arrested following an incident in Norwich outside Norwich FC’s stadium over the weekend,” Norfolk Police said in a statement.

“A man was arrested last night on suspicion of assault and a public order offence following the incident where a man in his 60s reported being punched at around 2pm on Sunday. The man also suffered a cut to his chin thought to be caused by a drinks can being thrown at him."

The teenager was taken to Aylsham Police Investigation Centre for questioning . He has been bailed to appear on August 13, 2024.

Both clubs condemned the incident.

Leeds face Norwich in the return leg at Elland Road on Thursday night for a place in the final at Wembley on May 26.