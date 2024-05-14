The family of a man who died when he was struck by a dangerous driver have said "life will never be the same again".

Tom Sturgess, 33, died on 5 January 2022, following a collision in Oundle, Northamptonshire.

He was hit by Emily Saunders, who was driving a grey Ford Ranger, as he unloaded scaffolding poles in Glapthorn Road.

Saunders, 28, has been found guilty of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

She received a suspended sentence of nine months, and is banned from driving for three years.

Tom with his two children. Credit: Northamptonshire Police / Family photo

Following the sentencing, Tom's partner said: “The result at Northampton Crown Court won't bring him back, but we do feel like we have some justice for Tom".

In a statement on behalf of his two children, Tom is described as a devoted father who was "comical and humorous".

It continued: "They love their dad immensely, loved spending time with him at weekends and loved how fun and silly he was.

"They used to run through the door with laughter and smiles after a fun weekend, now it's just silence."

His children were eight and ten years old when Tom was killed, just weeks before their ninth and eleventh birthdays.

Tom's mum also gave a statement, saying: "I am so proud to have you as my son and will cherish the fact I had you in my life for over 33 years.

"I miss you more than words can ever say. All the memories I have of you will last forever and some bring a smile, some a tear."

A young Tom with his mum, who described him as her "precious son". Credit: Northamptonshire Police / Family photo

Speaking outside court after the sentencing, investigating officer Det Serg Janette Maitland said: “Nothing can bring Tom back or make up for the endless pain and grief felt by all those who love him.

"I hope the conclusion of this trial can at least give them some closure, now they know justice has been done and the person responsible brought to account."

