Cats famously have nine lives - but a quartet of kittens have already used up one of theirs at just 10 days old.

The lucky litter were found just minutes before the van they were hidden in was due to be crushed at a scrapyard.

Only the loud meows of one of the animals alerted workers to the fact they were inside.

They were found on Friday huddled up inside the van, which had been transferred to a scrapyard in Cambridgeshire from another site the day before.

As the machine was getting ready to crush the vehicle, a worker luckily heard the kittens’ cries from inside the van and opened the door to investigate.

The kittens were found in the back of this van at a scrap yard. Credit: Wood Green

Within the hour, they were taken to nearby Woodgreen Pets Charity in Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire, where they underwent an urgent veterinary check.

Apart from being very hungry, the kittens were all healthy, said experts.

The kittens, named Mercedes, Mazda, Ford and Lexus by staff at the charity, are currently doing well and staying with a Woodgreen foster carer.

They will then be ready to find new homes when they’re around eight to 10 weeks old.

Helen Stapleton, head of intake and rehoming at the charity, said: “It’s because of the quick actions of the scrapyard worker that these kittens survived.

"If they hadn’t cried out in time, it’s awful to imagine what could have happened."

