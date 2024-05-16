A fresh search will take place for the remains of woman killed 55 years ago, after detectives flew to Trinidad to speak to the man convicted of her murder.

Muriel McKay, who was 55, was kidnapped in 1969 as criminals thought she was media mogul Rupert Murdoch's then-wife, and planned to demand a £1m ransom.

She was in fact the wife of Mr Murdoch's deputy Alick McKay, who like Mr Murdoch was Australian.

More than 50 years later, one of her killers, Nizamodeen Hosein, broke his silence over the murder, telling her family that she is buried at Stocking Farm in Hertfordshire.

A search of the farm was carried out in 2022 but nothing was found. The family have always maintained that officers searched the wrong area.

The Met Police said a new search would focus on an area that had previously been covered by a manure heap at the farm, as it was not fully searched in the previous attempts.

Arthur and Nizamodeen Hosein were convicted of killing and kidnapping Muriel McKay. Credit: Library

It follows Met detective interviews with Hosein, which took place in Trinidad, where he was deported after serving a jail sentence over her murder.

A Met spokesman said: "The investigation team visited Hosein in Trinidad to speak to him in person.

"He volunteered to help and was interviewed over the course of three days, with officers carefully considering their approach and strategy to achieve the best information possible.

"On their return they analysed all the information gathered over time to come to the conclusion that a further search will be carried out."

Metropolitan Police Commander Steve Clayman said: "I'd like to thank Muriel's family for their patience while we have taken time to really carefully consider all the information gathered in relation to this case.

"I know it has been a frustrating time for them."

Rooks Farm near Stocking Pelham, where Muriel McKay was killed in 1969. Credit: ITV Anglia

Commander Clayman said the force did have some concerns about inconsistencies in the account provided by Hosein, but wanted to carry out the new search "for completeness".

He added: "At this stage we have not set a date for the search to begin, but will keep Muriel's family updated and informed.

"The owners of the farm are fully aware and supportive and we thank them for their continuing help and co-operation."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know