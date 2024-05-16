One of the country’s most successful motorbike riders, Shane Byrne, is suing three sporting bodies after sustaining “catastrophic” injuries in a crash which left him unable to compete.

It happened at Snetterton race track in Norfolk on 17 May 2018, when he came off his bike after colliding with a barrier at around 60mph.

Mr Byrne was left with several fractures and internal injuries, and claims that the barrier in place was insufficient and was responsible for his injuries.

The 47-year-old, known as Shakey, is the most successful rider in British Superbike Championship history with 85 race wins but has been unable to compete since the crash.

The incident occurred on a test day for the championship at turn three of the circuit, known as Palmer Corner, while Mr Byrne was on his second lap.

The former rider is now taking legal action against three bodies – Motorsport Vision Racing, which runs the championship, its subsidiary Motorsport Vision, which owns the track, and the Motorcycle Circuit Racing Control Board, a sport governing body.

The three groups deny the allegations, telling a trial in London that Mr Byrne was at fault for the accident.

Shane Byrne celebrating a win during the 2014 MCE British Superbike Championship. Credit: PA Images

Barrister Kiril Waite, who is representing Mr Byrne, told the court the lowest category type of barrier - known as a Type D - was in place, providing only a minimum level of protection.

Mr Waite told the court, that had a Type A device been fitted - a shock absorbing barrier - Mr Byrne would not have suffered the catastrophic injuries he did.

He continued: “In a nutshell, it is Mr Byrne’s case, as supported by expert evidence, that the ball was dropped.

“Type D was only minimum protection. Type A was superior… and the right protection for motorbikes.”

Shane Byrne at the 2015 MCE British Superbike Championship. Credit: PA Images

Lawyers for the three organisations told the court Mr Byrne was to blame for the accident, and they were not at fault as a result.

In written submissions, their barrister, Malcolm Duthie, said: “There were no faults with the motorcycle or the track, it is, therefore, the defendant’s contention that Mr Byrne was at fault for what occurred.

“But even if that is incorrect, the circumstances of his accident were unusual and the manner of his riding, even if regarded as an error of judgement and not contributorily negligent, was the substantial and real cause for why he came into contact with the barrier at all.”

The trial before Judge Peter Blair KC is set to conclude on May 22, with a judgment expected at a later date.

