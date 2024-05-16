A large section of a town has been cordoned off after an attempted raid on a jewellery store.

Police were called to the Buttermarket in Ipswich after reports of a raid on Carats Jewellers.

The family-run jeweller, which has been in business since 1985, was targeted at just after 4.30am on Thursday.

The male suspect attempted to flee by climbing on to the roof of the premises, said police.

Police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue and the East of England ambulance service are all at the scene.

Thoroughfare and Dial Lane have been closed, with a cordon in place in parts of Tavern Street, Princes Street and Butter Market.

Police have asked people to avoid the area.

