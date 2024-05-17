It's not quite one for Tom Cruise and his Impossible Mission Force, but it could come close.

The next boss at Championship side Norwich City won't necessarily have to deal with international spy syndicates, but the challenge may still be as daunting.

Darren Eadie made more than 180 appearances for Norwich between 1993 and 1999 before eventually being sold to Leicester City for £3m to help balance the books.

A situation he says the next coach of the club will face as well.

"Someone who comes in has got a very difficult job," He said. "it’s a time when they're taking over a team that doesn’t get parachute payments.

Norwich's Darren Eadie in action in the League Cup back in 1996 quarter final repla Credit: PA Images

"Some of those big earners will be leaving the football club, and some of the better players will have to go as well to balance the books. So it is a tough ask and a big job ahead."

Despite that, the former England under-21s international says it was probably the right time for the club and Wagner to part company.

"David is a really lovely guy and has remained with the upmost dignity all the way through some difficult times.

"He has had a lot of injury troubles when he took over the team and managed to get them into the playoffs. His credit will still be high at the bank, he’s got promotion to the Premier League before and he has also reached the play-offs.

"He’ll be fine with what he moves on to. But I think for everybody the football club, and the new sporting director Ben Knapper, it’s the right time for a change."

The football pundit, himself a coach for non-league Suffolk side Leiston, said he expects the side to undergo a major rebuild, but added some more 'nastiness' is needed.

"There’s a lot to be looked at. I don’t think it’s just a quick fix.

"We’ve got great players when things are going well for us but when things aren’t quite so good I think we lack a bit of nastiness.

"I know that sounds a terrible thing to say but Norwich is a football club which is really well run and really well respected all over the world.

"It's great off the pitch, but on it, you’ve got to have a little bit of horribleness and nastiness throughout the team and I don’t think we have quite enough of that."

He says Ben Knaper has a lot to consider in the off season about the club's 41st boss.

"I think it’s going to be judged on potentially someone who likes to work with youngsters, is good in the loans market and someone who is quite pragmatic."

The club have said it will now progress with its plans of appointing a new head coach.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know