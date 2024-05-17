Norwich City have axed David Wagner after just under 18 months in charge.

The move comes less than 24 hours after his side were on the end of a 4-0 semi-final drubbing at the hands of former manager Daniel Farke's Leeds United team.

It was a night to forget for Norwich, who headed to Elland Road in good heart after Sunday’s first leg at Carrow Road ended 0-0 despite finishing 17 points behind Leeds in the table.

But they had just one shot on target in the return and were a clear second best.

In what proved to be his last press conference as the Canaries manager David Wagner said: “A very disappointing evening, and a very disappointing end of the season obviously as well.

"More or less everything you should not do, we have done."

And in what turned out to be quite prescient comments, he added: “Even if it doesn’t count in this game I would like to thank every player, every staff member for the last 10 months for the effort which they brought on the pitch."

In a statement on the club website Sporting director Ben Knapper said: “David has operated with class and dignity throughout his period as Norwich City head coach, but we now feel that the time is right for us to move in a different direction.

“We remain committed to progressing our football club, in both the short and long-term, working through a diligent and thorough strategy.

“The appointment of a new head coach is an important one. We will now work and continue our due diligence with the view of making an appointment in the near future.”

All at Norwich City would like to place on record our thanks to both David and Christoph for their hard work and contributions to the club. We wish them well in their future careers."

The club also confirmed that assistant head coach Christoph Bühler will also leave the club.

Wagner took over from Dean Smith in January 2023, winning 31 of his 75 games while at the helm. He also presided over 27 defeats.

Speculation has now started for the club's 41st first team boss. Sky Bet has already installed Arsenal coach Carlos Cuesta as 4 /1 favourite.

Other contenders include former Ligue 1 coach of Reims, Will Still, Liam Rosenior, recently sacked by fellow Championship side Hull City and ex Forest boss Steve Cooper.

