A police watchdog has confirmed it is investigating three police officers in connection with the murder of a woman who was beaten to death with a skateboard by her husband.

Olubunmi Abodunde, 48, killed Taiwo Abodunde, 41, at a home in Newmarket in west Suffolk last November.

Police discovered her body when they entered the property in Exning Road on the morning of 28 November.

He was arrested and charged with murder, but initially denied the crime. He eventually admitted the killing on the day his trial was meant to start. He was jailed for life earlier this month.

Suffolk Police referred itself to the The Independent Office for Police Conduct over previous contact the force had with the couple.

An IOPC spokesperson said: "We are independently investigating the recent contact that Suffolk Constabulary police officers had with Taiwo Abodunde prior to her death on 28 November 2023 in Newmarket, Suffolk.

"Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from Suffolk Constabulary that month and is looking at previous police contact, including the actions and decision making of the officers involved.

"We have established that officers came into contact with Taiwo Abodunde on 27 November before she was tragically found dead at her address the next day by officers.

“In April 2024, we advised two Suffolk officers that they are under investigation for potential breaches of the police standards of professional behaviour at the level of gross misconduct.

"We advised another officer that they are under investigation at the level of misconduct.

"This does not mean disciplinary proceedings will necessarily follow. Our investigation remains ongoing.”

Suffolk Police said it would be "inappropriate to comment while the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation was ongoing".

