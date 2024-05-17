The killer of a talented 18-year-old who had appeared on BBC TV’s Greatest Dancer has been jailed for life for his murder.

Patrick Sharp-Meade, 20, was told he would serve a minimum of 28 years behind bars for plunging a zombie-style knife into the chest of Kajetan Migdal.

Kajetan, a Year 13 student from John Henry Newman Catholic school in Stevenage, had been out with three friends after his school prom.

Sharp-Meade, then 18, mistakenly believed the group had spoken to his ex-girlfriend. He pulled a large zombie knife from his trousers and plunged it into Mr Migdal's chest, the court heard.

Kajetan Migdal was a talented dancer. Credit: Family photo

He was rushed to hospital, where he died in the early hours of the next morning, Luton Crown Court was told.

Sharp-Meade of Cuttys Lane, Stevenage, had denied murder, but the jury of six men and six women found him guilty, rejecting the defence case he was guilty of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

More follows.