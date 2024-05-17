“Very small traces of radiological material” were found at the property of a man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences, the Metropolitan Police has said.

A 31-year-old man from Caddington, Bedfordshire was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of possession of articles for terrorist purposes and remains in police custody.

Police found a “number of suspicious substances” at the site on Hyde Road on 6 May, with a controlled explosion being carried out.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We’re aware of some media reports and speculation which has suggested that a ‘dirty bomb’-type device or materials may have been identified.

“However, I want to reassure the local community and the wider public that, at this time, we have found no evidence that any form of ‘dirty bomb’ has been or was being constructed, nor any evidence that one was being planned.

“During the searches over the past few days, some very small traces of radiological material have been detected.

“I want to stress that at no stage was it identified as being at a level that would pose any kind of risk or harm to the public."

There is not believed to be any risk to local residents or the wider public, police said.

Commander Murphy added that the traces were found in everyday use, such as material in smoke alarms, with the investigation ongoing.

The man was first arrested and bailed on suspicion of causing explosions likely to endanger life and possession of class A drugs.

After further searches of the property on Hyde Road the investigation was passed to the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command on Monday.

